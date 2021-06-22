EU lifts sanctions on Burundi

Burundi's presidency announced the European Union had lifted its sanctions on Monday after meeting with the EU ambassador to the country.

This move, which comes one year after President Evariste Ndayishimiye's coming to power, will mean the Central African country will no longer be subject to article 96, which suspended financial cooperation between the European Union and Burundi.

The sanctions, which also include the blacklisting of several members of the regime, were imposed in 2016, as citizens protested former president Pierre Nkurunziza's candidacy to a third mandate.

The publication of these sanctions, stirred in turn a wave of protests against the EU.

Despite some rejoicing at the lifting of sanctions, human rights group had warned of the situation in the country, and said dozens of new cases of torture had been documented, since the 2020 elections.