CAF aims for 'African Super League' despite European failure

African Football
CAF considers creating 'African Super League' despite European failure.
'We have been following the attempts by some top European clubs to form a Euro Super League and will learn from their experience and pitfalls,' CAF says.
Patrice Motsepe, president of CAF, said that an African Super League, inspired by the European project, should "contribute to African soccer becoming competitive".
Despite the failure of the project in Europe, Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), is in favor of the creation of an African Super League. "We are evaluating and are in preliminary talks to launch an inclusive, widely supported and beneficial CAF African Super League," he said.
African soccer's governing body is looking for additional revenue and Patrice Motsepe said such a project should "contribute to African soccer becoming competitive and self-sustaining."
The South African, who took office last March, assured that CAF has " observed the attempts of some big European clubs to form a Euro Super League and will learn from their experience and pitfalls ".
