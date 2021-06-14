Pope Francis remembers migrants lost crossing the Mediterranean sea

One boat is disembarked every two hours:

14 have reached the coast of Lampedusa (Sicily) or have been rescued by the Coast Guard in little more than 24 hours.

A constant flow that is leaving the island's migration centre overcrowded: in little over a day the number of migrants received has risen from 137 to 1,215.

Meanwhile, a humanitarian ship belonging to Doctors Without Borders is awaiting permission from Malta or Italy to dock in a safe port.

There are 410 migrants aboard the vessel.

During the Angelus prayer in Rome, Pope Francis remembered those who were not fortunate to have made the trip alive.

" Let’s think about it; the Mediterranean has become the largest cemetery of Europe."

In memory of the biggest migration tragedy that saw over 800 people drown in the Sicilian Channel in 2015, the relic of the shipwreck -- exhibited at the 2019 Venice Biennale, has returned to Augusta.

The exhibition will be the heart of the Garden of Memory and the Museum of Rights

Pope Francis continued:

"This symbol of many tragedies in the Mediterranean Sea may continue to challenge the conscience of everyone and may foster the growth of a more supportive humanity that tears down the wall of indifference"

Since 10 June, more than 15,000 migrants have reached Italian shores; at least 675 people have died or gone missing while attempting to cross the Mediterranean sea.