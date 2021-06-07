Death toll in Burkina Faso attack rises to at least 160

The death toll in the attack on Burkina Faso has risen to at least 160 people, including around 20 children.

Gunmen burst into the rural town of Solhan, in the northeast of the country last Friday night, leading to the casualties.

After the attack, the deadliest in Burkina Faso in six years, the country declared a 72-hour national mourning period.

In the capital Ouagadougou, residents are still in shock.

"It hurts us, it hurts us. I am not happy. The authorities have to look into how they can help the population especially in villages in the north. Those there suffer too much", said Sidiki Kaboré.

Solhan is not far from the borders with Mali and Niger.

An area where attacks attributed to Al Qaeda and Islamic State jihadists have spiked in recent years.

Head of French diplomacy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, announced that he will travel to Burkina Faso this week.

For several years, France has been militarily engaged in the Sahel to support the countries of the region in the face of jihadist groups. These groups are multiplying attacks not only against soldiers but also the civilian population as well.