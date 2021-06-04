France suspends military ties with Mali over coup

Mali
France is suspending its joint military operations with Malian forces after a second coup in nine months in the country.
The suspension is said will continue until France got assurance that Mali would restore to civil rule.
In order to counter extremists in the Sahel area, French military have been supporting soldiers from Mali, Chad, Mauritania, Niger and Burkina Faso through its over5,000 troops prtesent in the region.
On 25 May, Goita orchestrated the ouster of president Bah Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane, raising doubts about his commitment to holding the elections.
Earlier this week, Ecowas and the African Union (AU) suspended Mali from their institutions.
On Thursday France's armed forces ministry said that both Ecowas and the AU had set "the framework for the political transition in Mali".
Paris says its decision to suspend the joint military operations with the Malian army is a temporary solution, French soldiers will continue to operate there independently.
