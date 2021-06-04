Egypt machinery arrives in Gaza to begin rebuilding houses

Dozens of heavy equipment crossed into the Gaza strip on Friday afternoon, as Egyptian authorities aim to improve the living conditions in Gaza.

Excavators, bulldozers and trucks entered through the Rafah crossing.

They will take part in the rubble removal in preparation for the rebuilding of thousands of houses and businesses that were destroyed in Israeli airstrikes.

Egypt has been invovled in provinding assistance to the Gaza Strip, as it recently brokered the Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal which ended the punishing 11-day conflict, that left whole parts of the enclave in ruins and hundreds of thousands in desperate need of emergency assistance.