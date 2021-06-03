Mauritius former prime minister Sir Anerood Jugnauth dies aged 91

The former Prime Minister and President of the Republic of Mauritius, Sir Anerood Jugnauth has died at the age of 91.

He is the country's longest-serving prime minister with more than 18 years of tenure. He was considered the father of the Mauritian economic miracle of the 1980s.

Jugnauth held the post of Prime Minister between 1982 and 1995, then again between 2000 and 2003, and later between 2014 and 2017, before passing the torch to his son, Pravind Jugnauth, who is the current Prime Minister of Mauritius.