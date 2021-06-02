Chad and CAR agree to joint investigation of border attack

An attack that killed six Chadian soldiers at a border post with the Central African Republic will be investigated jointly by the two nations, following a high-level meeting Tuesday that sought to ease tensions.

Chad has blamed the strike on the CAR army, calling it a "war crime" that would "not go unpunished."

CAR had blamed the incident on the rebels it said its forces were tracking.

The CAR side, after expressing surprise at the incident, forcefully denounced it and extended its sincere sympathies to the government and people of Chad.

CAR often accuses its neighbor in the North of providing support to armed rebel groups from within Chad.

The two sides "acknowledged the need of understanding the circumstances behind this attack" and decided to form an independent international commission of investigation.

Both parties agreed to work together to enhance border security.