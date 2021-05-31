Egypt's Zamalek wins inaugural Basketball Africa League

Egypt's Zamalek won the inaugural Basketball Africa League title, defeating US Monastir.

After winning the inaugural edition of the Basketball Africa League, Zamalek players etched their names in gold letters in the club's history (BAL).

On Sunday, the White Knights won the championship by defeating Tunisian giants US Monastir 76-63 at Kigali Arena.

The Zamalek players took the court determined to upset the Tunisians, but the Tunisians won the opening quarter 22-17.

After dominating the first quarter, the Egyptians went on to dominate the second quarter to cut the scoring deficit. Zamalek's efforts were rewarded as they closed the first half with a 44-42 lead.

The Zamalek players continued their outstanding effort in the third quarter, extending the score differential to four points.

Walter Hodge was on fire in the fourth quarter, controlling the tempo of Zamalek's offensive play and hitting numerous 3-pointers.

The White Knights increased their pressure on their Tunisian opponents, winning the game by a 14-point margin.

Following the game, Hodge was awarded the tournament's MVP, which is named after NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon.

The BAL is the continent's top-tier club tournament, and it is a collaboration between the NBA and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).