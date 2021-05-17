International Day against Homophobia: Has equality been achieved?

Corruption and discrimination have been identified as enormous barriers to achieving an equal and inclusive future for LGBQTI+ people, Transparency International has said.

On International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, the organisation noted that the link between the two is painfully evident in countries where queer people live in fear of their lives.

It cited Russia as an example, as the world marked International day against homophobia on Monday May 17.

The day is used to focus on the advancement of rights for LGBQTI+ people.

It noted that while progress has been made over these years, there’s much more grounds to cover.

Transparency International says where ‘’ people’s sexual, gender identities and behavior are criminalized, it creates an environment that leaves them greatly exposed to abuses of power’’.

In most parts of Africa, same-sex relationship is still criminalised, with punishments ranging from up to five years in prison, and fines.

Last week, Cameroon handed down a five-year jail sentences to two trans women for attempted homosexuality’’.