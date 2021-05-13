Welcome to Africanews

Pics of the Day: May 13, 2021.

Pots bubbling, pans clashing. The smells are mingling in the Malian capital, Bamako, as Ramadan - the sacred month of fasting for Muslims - has just ended and believers from around the world are celebrating this special occasion with an exceptional holiday meal!

Ramadan Egypt Mali

