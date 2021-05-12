African footballers play to snatch international league clubs

Football fans worldwide continue to indulge in their favourite pastime as many league competitions gradually draw to their competition climax.

- United Kingdom -

Manchester City was crowned without playing.

The team won their seventh English league title after neighbours and rivals Manchester United lost at Leicester last night.

Pep Guardiola's men reclaimed their trophy from Liverpool last year

Manchester City is still in the running for a triple victory: the Premier League, League Cup and above all the Champions League -- with the final against Chelsea on May 29.

- Portugal -

In Portugal, a single goal was enough to make Sporting Lisbon happy, as Paulinho beat Nigerian defender Chidozie Awaziem to the title, 19 years after the last time the Lisbon club won the honour.

Jované Cabral clowning around on a live stream to the pleasure of his adoring fans.

Two Africans in the Lions' ranks were crowned, Moroccan Zouheir Feddal and Cape Verdean revelation of the season Jované Cabral.

- United Arab Emirates -

And lastly, another title was handed out on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi's Al Jazira took advantage of a brace from 18-year-old Malian Oumar Traoré to claim a third national crown.

A title that the young super eagle shares with Morocco's Mohamed Rabii and Nigeria's Imoh Ezekiel.