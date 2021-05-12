African footballers play to snatch international league clubs

Football
Football fans worldwide continue to indulge in their favourite pastime as many league competitions gradually draw to their competition climax.
- United Kingdom -
Manchester City was crowned without playing.
The team won their seventh English league title after neighbours and rivals Manchester United lost at Leicester last night.
Pep Guardiola's men reclaimed their trophy from Liverpool last year
Manchester City is still in the running for a triple victory: the Premier League, League Cup and above all the Champions League -- with the final against Chelsea on May 29.
- Portugal -
In Portugal, a single goal was enough to make Sporting Lisbon happy, as Paulinho beat Nigerian defender Chidozie Awaziem to the title, 19 years after the last time the Lisbon club won the honour.
Two Africans in the Lions' ranks were crowned, Moroccan Zouheir Feddal and Cape Verdean revelation of the season Jované Cabral.
- United Arab Emirates -
And lastly, another title was handed out on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates.
Abu Dhabi's Al Jazira took advantage of a brace from 18-year-old Malian Oumar Traoré to claim a third national crown.
A title that the young super eagle shares with Morocco's Mohamed Rabii and Nigeria's Imoh Ezekiel.
02:45
Senegal gambles on teqball to absorb leftover soccer talent
01:00
African players score with finesse in Amir's Cup semi-final
01:26
Great weekend for Napoli as Nigerian Victor Osimhen shines on field!
01:00
Mo Salah wins Athlete Advocate of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards
01:52
Senegalese star boxer Souleymane Cissokho on the road to world title
03:30
Huge milestone for Senegalese Teungueth FC in CAF Champions League!