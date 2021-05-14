African Players score Ajax closer to season win in penultimate match

Ajax Amsterdam have already celebrated their Dutch league title, but they are still winning.

On Thursday night, in the penultimate match of the season, they beat Venlo 3-1, with the first goal celebrating the Dutch team's trademark play.

Ajax's Africans then took over.

Ivorian international footballer Sebastien Haller scored his tenth goal since arriving from England in January.

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus, who has been nursing an injury for quite a while, finished the season with his second goal in two games.

And in Germany, the cup final was played last night, Borussia Dortmund saved their season by winning the trophy for the fifth time in the team's history.

The two stars of the club shone, the Englishman Jadon Sancho and the Norwegian Erling Haaland scored double goals for a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig.