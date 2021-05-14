Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

African Players score Ajax closer to season win in penultimate match

Mohammed Kudus makes mark on season in spite of injury challenges.   -  
Copyright © africanews
MAURICE VAN STEEN/AFP
By Kizzi Asala

and Africanews

Football

Ajax Amsterdam have already celebrated their Dutch league title, but they are still winning.

On Thursday night, in the penultimate match of the season, they beat Venlo 3-1, with the first goal celebrating the Dutch team's trademark play.

Ajax's Africans then took over.

Ivorian international footballer Sebastien Haller scored his tenth goal since arriving from England in January.

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus, who has been nursing an injury for quite a while, finished the season with his second goal in two games.

And in Germany, the cup final was played last night, Borussia Dortmund saved their season by winning the trophy for the fifth time in the team's history.

The two stars of the club shone, the Englishman Jadon Sancho and the Norwegian Erling Haaland scored double goals for a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..