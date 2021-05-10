African teams hope to put Rugby on world stage

African teams are coming together in hopes of ramping up support for African rugby at the world stage.

At this moment, South Africa and -Kenya are the only African teams to have qualified for the Olympic games in the men’s category.

But it looks like Uganda and Zimbabwe stand a chance through the Olympic Repechage.

This is slated for Monaco on June 19th and 20th.

''Its been a brilliant weekend for rugby africa wise. The teams have come out and themselves. It has been lots of high intensity rugby which we are all in need of. There has been plenty of positive that have been picked up from this first two days and still lot of work to do'', said Uganda 7s coach, Tolbert Onyango.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo itself begins June 26th to the 28th for Men.

From May 6 to the 16th, the Stellenbosch Academy of Sports in South Africa is hosting the Men’s Sevens Solidarity Camp.

''the main challenge for us will again be to try and start the olympics like we finish these last 2 games against Kenya and Uganda. I think we have a good plan in place to hopefully achieve that and we are looking forward the next 3 months'', South Africa's Blitzbok head coach Neil Powell said.

The initiative is on a mission to change the face of Rugby in Africa.

The camp streams live from Rugby Africa platforms.

Managers hope that the initiative will open up opportunities for collaboration amongst coaching staff, players and more importantly the fans.