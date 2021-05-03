South Africa receives first batch of Pfizer jabs

South Africa received its first shipment of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine late Sunday.

More than 325,000 doses of the Pfizer jab arrived at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport.

The country expects to receive close to 4.5 million doses of the two-shot vaccine by the end of June.

South Africa resumed jabs for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to health workers late April.

The J&J vaccine has been the only shot being used in the country since suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine in February.

The next phase of the national rollout, include people over the age of 60. This is due to begin on May 17.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said South Africa on Sunday recorded 1,222 new coronavirus infections, and 11 deaths linked to Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours.