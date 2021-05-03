Golf: South Africa's Dean Burmester wins Tenerife Open

It took just five shots for South Africa's Dean Burmester to secure his second Europen Tour Victory and his first worldwide title since 2017 at the Tenerife Open on Sunday.

He posted a bogey-free 62 on the final day and ended the week on 25 under.

It was a celebration but also an alleviation that the hard work had paid off.

"Relief and joy," Burmester said.

Relief for four years of hard work and then just joy and I'm looking forward to celebrating and enjoying it more."

The South African ended the tournament five shots ahead of Von Dellingshausen at 25-under. Adrian Meronk and Samooja tied for third at 19-under.