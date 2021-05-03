Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Golf: South Africa's Dean Burmester wins Tenerife Open

  -  
Copyright © africanews
BEN STANSALL/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

South Africa

It took just five shots for South Africa's Dean Burmester to secure his second Europen Tour Victory and his first worldwide title since 2017 at the Tenerife Open on Sunday.

He posted a bogey-free 62 on the final day and ended the week on 25 under.

It was a celebration but also an alleviation that the hard work had paid off.

"Relief and joy," Burmester said.

Relief for four years of hard work and then just joy and I'm looking forward to celebrating and enjoying it more."

The South African ended the tournament five shots ahead of Von Dellingshausen at 25-under. Adrian Meronk and Samooja tied for third at 19-under.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..