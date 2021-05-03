South African ANC party cracks whip on corrupt members

Charged with corruption and awaiting trial, the Secretary-General of African National Congress Ace Magashule has been given 30 days to leave the party or face expulsion.

Magashule is reportedly adamamt. He has refused to resign despite the rule.

He faces 21 charges of fraud and corruption related to his tenure as Free State Premier over a $17.6M tender.

Ace Magashule is a close ally to former president Jacob Zuma, whom he visited recently. He also met with former president Thabo Mbeki last Friday.

The ANC is planning at least two more meetings to discuss Magashule's case and other ANC members who are also facing expulsion.

The ruling South African party has been riddled with mega corruption cases during the reign of former President Jacob Zuma.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that the country's ruling party could have done more to halt state graft under his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa admitted that the ANC had over the years become aware of malfeasance and patronage within the state and within its own ranks.

During a much-anticipated appearance before a judicial panel probing allegations of corruption and fraud under Zuma, Ramaphosa said graft had "eroded" constitutional values and "undermined the rule of law".