Kenya: Avocado farm loses case on wildlife territory

Kenya
An avocado firm located in Kenya’s biggest game park has lost a bid to have its license renewed, a blow to its operations deemed to interfere with the wildlife.
The Kenya National Environmental Tribunal suspended Kiliavo Fresh's license last year and further ordered the firm to stop its activities in the area.
A turf war had erupted over the farm that spreads over 180 acres near Amboseli National Park, where elephants and other wildlife graze.
Environmental groups say it obstructs important migration routes for 2,000 elephants and could threaten their existence.
Agribusiness Company KiliAvo Fresh was cleared to plant avocados last year on land it bought from local Masai.
The owners say their development falls outside the important migration corridors.
Following pressure, Kenya’s environmental agency ordered the farm to stop working last September while it reviewed the file.
For environmentalists, large-scale agriculture cannot be sustainable in this arid region plagued by climate change.
It takes 1,000 liters of water to produce a single kilo of avocados and this lack of water represents another threat to the ecosystem.
Go to video
Kenya poised for first female Chief Justice
01:02
Pics of the Day: April 26, 2021
01:43
Kenya gears up to host World Rally Championship after 19-year absence
01:02
Pics of the Day: April 22, 2021
02:10
'You can't eat heritage': Motorbikes threaten Lamu's historic status
Go to video
Kenya’s police crack whip on curfew violators elicits mixed reactions