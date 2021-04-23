Promoting non-traditional sports in Africa [Interview]

Five years ago, a new Pan-African news channel was born with the mission to respond to people’s search for an independent news outlet for the continent.

Five years on, we still stand by that mission, and to celebrate our 5th anniversary, we have a special program line up, including conversations with key news makers.

From health, politics, business, culture, sports, we have you covered. Now, let’s bring in one of such figures from the world of sports. Akwasi Frimpong is a Dutch-Ghanaian Olympian.

In 2018, the International athlete made history becoming the first skeleton athlete from Ghana.

The Olympian spoke to Ignatius Annor from Utah in the United States. They covered several themes including his bigger goal of promoting non-traditional sports in Africa and why he thinks more support is needed from African governments to drive up enthusiam.

Click to watch video interview!