Just another day in N'Djamena, Déby's demise elicits mixed reactions from locals

It's just another day in the Chadian capital, N'Djamena as locals come to terms with the demise of their late president.

President Idriss Deby reportedly succumbed to injuries on the frontline with rebels on Monday.

"In other words it's a coup d'etat organised by people against the population - it's not against the president but against the population. I think it's something that should not be done and I am asking for the support of the international community - to help this country return to a good position", said N'Djamena resident, Bienvenu Mbairanai said.

For entrepreneur Djegolbe Mbaibekorom, recent developments are unfortunate.

"It's not how it should work. The President of the Assembly is there so he is the one who should take things in hand - yet we give it again to people in the military. It follows the logic of Idriss Deby, so of course I'm against it", he said.

It remains to be seen what the next line of action would be. But as Chadians go about the day-to-day activities, what is clear is that locals yearn for more answers.

"We are waiting for the development of the events, what will happen tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, we will see. He is already gone, he is in debt, he is dead. A head of state should not go to war. The minister, the militaries, several generals are there", said N'Djamena resident, Firmin Dobia.

Dono Keleypete is a Pastor and spokesperson for the platform "Servants of God for justice and law in Chad. He thinks this might be God's destiny for the late president.

" Mr. Idriss Déby should not have died in this way but in another way. But maybe it is God's destiny for him", Keleypete said.

President Idriss Déby death has opened a period of uncertainty in Chad. Rebels have vowed to march on the capital N'Djamena.