Clinical trials begin for 2 Covid-19 vaccines developed in Nigeria

Nigeria has begun clinical trials for the two covid-19 vaccines developed in the country.

Chairman of the presidential task force on covid-19, Boss Mustapha told reporters last week that the vaccines will be used after the completion of trials and obtaining of relevant certification.

The vaccines were developed by Nigerian scientists, and described as a scientific breakthrough which will ‘’ boost the morale and image of the medical industry in the country’’.

Mustapha asked all relevant agencies to provide the necessary support for the smooth running of the remaining protocols for the certification of the vaccines.

So far Africa’s most populous nation has taken delivery of 4 million doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccines from the Covax initiative. The country plans to receive 16 million doses.

Earlier this year, the Federal government announced that it had pumped some $25 million to develop local vaccines to battle the coronavirus.

As at the time of filing this report, Nigeria has recorded 163,000 coronvarius cases, 152,000 have recovered and some 2,058 covid-19 related deaths have been registered.