African teenage sensations impress in top A-league clash, Australia

Another goal for Adelaide United's Kusini Yengi but not enough to keep the Central Coast mariners at bay. Central Coast Mariners missed two penalties but scored twice in the space of four second-half minutes to come-from-behind and beat Adelaide United 2-1 in a Thursday night thriller.

In a pulsating top-of-the-table clash, Kusini Yengi’s goal early in the second half had the Reds on track for a seventh straight win until losing it to a side who had the stunning breakout star Alou Kuol.

Yengi’s goal – his third in four matches – came either side of two missed penalties by the home side, with Matt Simon and skipper Oliver Bozanic both denied by stunning saves from 20-year-old Reds keeper Joe Gauci.

But Gauci’s heroics would mean little as the Mariners turned things around in quickfire fashion much to the delight of the home fans.

Bozanic made amends for his earlier penalty miss with a sensational equaliser, before substitute Alou Kuol completed the comeback just minutes later.

The teenage striker set to join Stuttgart in a deal which will net Central Coast Mariners a welcome windfall scored the winning goal to give the mariners a stunning 2-1 fightback to overrun Adelaide and extend the lead at the top of the A -league.