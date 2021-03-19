Libya trains ahead of qualifier against Tunisia

Libya's national team players take part in a training session at the Martyrs of February football Stadium in the coastal city of Benghazi, ahead of their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Tunisia on March 25.

Libya is set to host its first international soccer match against Tunisia on its soil after seven years, following the lifting of security restrictions in the country by African soccer leaders.

"The match will be held in this stadium, the Martyrs of February football Stadium, on March 25, next Thursday. We wish our team luck, and certainly, this match will give a positive drive to the national team players " says Kamal Tarhouni, Libya's national team director.

The Libyans will face their Tunisian neighbors on March 25 in Benghazi, where the Confederation of African Football decided to allow matches to be held initially after assessing the security situation in the northeastern coastal city and the capital Tripoli last month.

The Tunisian soccer federation confirmed on Thursday that the national team would travel to Benghazi for the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier, arriving the day before kick-off.

Since the start of Libya's second civil war in 2014, the country's clubs have played their international matches abroad, including in Egypt and Tunisia.