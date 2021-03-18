'Champion of pan-Africanism:' World leaders pay respects to Magufuli

World leaders are paying their respects to Tanzania's President John Magufuli, who died on from heart complications, the vice-president anounced on Wednesday.

South African President Cyril Rampahosa conveyed his country's condolences to Tanzania over the death of President Magufuli.

'United in grief'

"I spoke to Her Excellency, Vice-President Hassan, this morning and conveyed the condolences of the people of South Africa to the government and the people of Tanzania, our sister country, on their loss," Ramaphosa said.

"As we all know, Tanzania is a country that stood with us during our struggle for freedom and sacrificed a lot, halting and delaying their own development so that we could be free."

He also expressed his condolences in a Tweet.

'Pragmatic leader'

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Twitter:

"I have, with great sadness, learnt of the death of His Excellency John Pombe Magufuli. He was a pragmatic leader who believed in and worked for the economic empowerment of East Africans.

"We join Tanzania in mourning the passing of a great son of Africa. May his soul rest in peace."

'Champion of pan-Africanism'

In Nairobi, Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta also paid his respects.

"On the continental stage, the late president Magufuli was a champion of pan-Africanism. In the passing on of President Magufuli, I have lost a friend, a colleague, and a visionary ally'', Kenyatta said.

'Champion of regional cooperation'

The African Union's chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said on Twitter: "The African Union family is united in grief with the Govt&People of #Tanzania by the untimely passing of H.E. President John Pombe Magufuli.

"Africa has lost a champion of regional cooperation in the East African region and a committed Pan Africanist leader. May he rest in peace."

'Brother and friend'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweets he 'is sorry to hear' about the death of Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

''My thoughts are with his loved ones, and the people of Tanzania'', he said.

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame said on Twitter :

"We are saddened by the loss of my brother and friend, President Magufuli. His contribution to his country & to our region will not be forgotten."

Tanzanian Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to be sworn in to succeed Magufuli and complete his second five-year term.

She will be Tanzania's first female head of state.