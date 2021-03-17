Election conduct in the Central African Republic is satisfactory - AU Mission

An AU mission arrived in the Central African Republic a few days ago with the dual objective of creating political mediation between the government and armed groups, and observing the partial legislative elections, including run-offs currently underway in the country.

Talks were tough between the mission and the two opposing parties, so much so that the mission was unable to visit the entire country.

However, the mission is satisfied with the conduct of the elections since March 14 and calls on the government to engage in the dialogue advocated by the Coalition of Patriots for Change.

It was composed of about twenty people led by former Malian Prime Minister Modibo Sidibe.

"We have concluded from the discussions we had that there must be a dialogue, the framework for consultation as we have raised it must be implemented..... I believe that we should adopt the same approach as the weaver when he puts the veil on the wheel, it is not to break it but to improve it, we must always try to talk to each other, to cooperate. Whatever military efforts we can make, whatever security operations we undertake, everyone knows that the continuation, the duration is the political solution, so we must try to build it collectively, together, but not unilaterally. "

Samuel Thierry NZAM, Africanews correpondent, however noted that security situation is a cause for concern:

"The African Union mission stayed in the Central African Republic for two weeks and was able to observe the legislative elections in four of the 20 prefectures that make up the Central African Republic today. It can be noted that the security climate is still very worrying."