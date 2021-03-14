At least six die in factory explosion in Gabes city, Tunisia

Tunisia
At least six people have died and one was injured in the explosion on Saturday of an asphalt tank in an industrial zone in Gabès, in south-eastern Tunisia.
The explosion, "the causes of which are not yet known", occurred at 9:30 am local (08:30 GMT).
"We made in a first preliminary assessment six dead and one wounded", Moez Triaa, the spokesperson for civil protection said.
Four people died on the spot and the other two after being transported to a hospital in Gabès.
Search operations to find other possible victims are still ongoing, added Mr. Triaa, without being able to give more details.
According to photos published by local media, a huge black smoke covered part of the industrial zone of Gabès.
