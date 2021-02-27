Western Sahara: Polisario accuses UN of supporting Morocco

The Polisario Front has accused the United Nation of being responsible for the situation in the Western Sahara.

An official of the Polisario Front, Khatri Addouh pointed out how Morocco received support from the United Nation and the Security Council in worsening the situation in the Western Sahara region.

"Morocco could not have done what it did without the support of the international community, the support of the UN, the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General. Morocco is, of course, responsible for its actions; it is the UN that bears great responsibility for Morocco's actions. The Saharawis living in the occupied territories have been celebrating this anniversary for weeks to show the world that the Saharawi people are united, and agree on a single idea, which is combat and sacrifice." Khatri Addouh, Polisario Front representative said.

Both sides have continued to blame each other for the existence of a feud. A number of ceasefires have been signed but this hasn’t stopped the truce. The Polisario Front is seeking self-independence from Morocco but the latter has maintained a strong position not to let go by saying, the Western Sahara region is part and parcel of its sovereignty.

The territory of Western Sahara has been included since 1966 on the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories, eligible for the application of resolution 1514 of the UN General Assembly, the resolution declaring the granting of independence to colonial countries and peoples.

According to the Moroccan foreign affairs ministry, there are now over 15 foreign missions in Western Sahara with the latest being that of the United Arab Emirates UAE.

The disputed Western Sahara is a former Spanish colony that extends over an area of 266, 000 kilometers.