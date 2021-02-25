Niger: At Least 2 Lives Lost to Electoral Violence

Unideal Electoral Aftermath

Niger's Interior Minister, Alkache Alhada, told reporters on Thursday that lives were lost and hundreds arrested in the unrest that arose in the country.

The violence came about after the announcement of the presidential election results — even alleging that Hama Amadou was responsible for the electoral chaos.

Alhada told the press:

"Of the demonstrations that were held, obviously there was a toll. Unfortunately, there were two deaths.

There was also damage and destruction of public and private infrastructure. One of your own, the journalist Moussa Kaka, his house was burnt.

A number of them have been arrested. We are at 468 arrests, including certain politicians. And the main person responsible (opposition figure Hama Amadou), is being sought, but as is typical, he is on the run."

Background and Context

Violence erupted after the electoral commission declared former interior minister Mohamed Bazoum victor in Sunday's runoff vote with 55.75%

The main opposition candidate Mahamane Ousmane — who garnered 44.25%, decried fraud.