Late Bounedjah goal helps Al Sadd stay top of Qatar Super League

Algerian international striker Baghdad Bounedjah took his goal tally to 19 after scoring in stoppage time to help league leaders Al Sadd overcome Al Arabi 3-2 on Monday night.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations winner is the Qatari Super League's top scorer.

As Sadd were trailing Al Arabi when Bounedjah managed equalized with a superb cross header.

His goal allowed his team to push even more and managed to score the winning goal by former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla in the 92nd minute.

Moroccan star Youssef Msakni had scored with a shot from outside the box to give Al Arabi the lead in the 77th minute.

Al Sadd sit top of the Qatari championship with 47 points.

Elsewhere in the Qatari league, Ghana-born Mohamed Muntari pounced on a panicky clearance by the opposition to score for second-placed Al Duhail in their 2-1 win against Al Gharafa.

Ivorian International Jonathan Kodjia scored Al Gharafa's lone goal when he converted from the spot in the 24th minute.

In the Portuguese first division, Porto won 2-1 to exert more pain on bottom- placed Maritimo. Cameroonian Joel Tageu slotted in an angled shot before Leo Andrade put the ball in the net from close range.

Mozambican Zainadine Junior almost put Maritimo in the lead but his header hit a post and Andrade was denied by Porto keeper Agustin Marchesin.