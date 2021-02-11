Cry Like a Boy launches on Africanews on Africa Podcast Day

On Africa Podcast Day on February 12, Africanews will launch Cry Like a Boy, the channel’s first original podcast produced in collaboration with Euronews. With this project we will explore the pressures linked to 'being a man' in Africa and take a look at how men are changing themselves and their communities for the better.

Africa Podcast Day by Africa Podfest was created for the region's podcasting leaders to gather, share knowledge and connect with African and international partners.

#AfricaPodcastDay was started to shed light on a growing community of podcasters in Africa, which is historically a continent whose population is collectively a big consumer of audio content — with radio being the most widely-consumed media.

This year the theme is: We are proud to be here! Celebrating the strong impact that podcasting has had across the continent.

This important initiative invites Africans to expand their voices not only through the continent but also in the International market. A podcast festival for Africans and by Africans allows the community to celebrate their achievements and challenge their knowledge in the podcasting world.

AfricaPodcastDay is held every year on the 12 February, on the day before World Radio Day.

Africanews is honored to participate at this event while launching #CryLikeABoy. During this festival we will share our experience and skills about how to produce a multilingual documentary podcast between Africa and Europe without taking a flight.

Take part in our presentation on February 12, 9:00 Nairobi time.

Tickets are free and can be booked directly on https://hopin.com/events/africa-podfest.

Visit www.africapodcastfestival.com for the festival program.

#CryLikeABoy is an original series of Euronews in collaboration with Africanews, which aims to promote a cross-border discussion on gender roles, from the perspective of five African countries (Burundi, Senegal, Lesotho, Guinea and Liberia). This series which explores how men are defying centuries of stereotypes will be available this Friday on Africanews.