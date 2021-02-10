Ghana parliament closes as legislators come down with Covid-19

The Ghanaian parliament closed its doors Tuesday for at least three weeks after more than 100 cases of Covid-19 were discovered among MPs and staff, official sources said.

"I have decided, in consultation with political leaders, that the Assembly session will be adjourned for three weeks," announced its Speaker, Alban Bagbin.

This to allow "disinfection and sanitation of the premises," he said.

At least 17 parliamentarians and 151 staff members have tested positive for the new coronavirus in recent days. Last Thursday, the discovery of the first cases by dozens had already forced legislators to reduce their meetings to two sessions per week, in order to counter the spread of the virus.

The West African country has officially confirmed a total of 73,003 cases of Covid-19, including 482 deaths.

Schools reopened in January after a ten-month closure, but President Nana Akufo-Addo warned earlier this month that a return to stricter measures was needed.

Land and sea borders have been closed since March, while beaches, nightclubs, cinemas, and pubs continue to be closed. Large social gatherings such as funerals, weddings, and parties were also prohibited.