DRC: Senate Reshuffle Continues with the Resignation of Alexis Mwamba

Another Pro-Kabila Presence Strikes Out

In a letter to the Senate's supervisory bureau whose contents were read by a speaker of the democratic republic of Congo’s senate, Alexis Thambwe Mwamba handed in his resignation on Friday.

This is the latest in a string of top-level political departures to sideline allies of former president Joseph Kabila. In reference to plans by a majority of legislators to file a censure motion against him.

Mwamba, by way of Victorine Lwese, expressed the following:

"Considering on the one hand that there is no longer trust between a group of senators and myself, and on the other hand, the installation of a Bureau of age now operational, I submit my resignation as President of the Senate."

Strategic Political Moves

The proposal to debate a censure motion had been enabled by a change in the Senate bureau — a shift that Mwamba, a prominent Kabila backer, said was a factor in his decision to quit.

Valentin Gerengo, a Tshisekedi allied-MLC party senator who launched a petition, welcomed the announcement.

"The objective of our petition was forfeiture, having considered that there is no argument to meet our petition, the people concerned therefore preferred to resign, which means that my objective has been achieved. From this day forth, the concerned parties will no longer sit."

These recent political moves follow a tussle for power between supporters of Kabila and President Felix Tshisekedi, who succeeded the long-ruling leader in January 2019.