CHAN 2021 heads into quarter finals this weekend

The stadium in Yaounde, Douala and Limbe in Cameroon where quarter finals of the 2021 African Nations Championship will take place this weekend.

Host, Cameroon are still favorite to win even if the first round has not been as successful as expected.

They will face the Democratic Republic of Congo for the biggest clash of the quarter finals. Two times winner of the competitions, suffered from COVID-19 during the first round. A dozen of players were infected, including the head coach Florent Ibenge.

The Republic of Congo's competition is already a success and the game vrs Mali is a bonus.

Rwanda is one team that managed to pull a surprise. They reached quarter final for the second time in their history Tuesday night, thanks to performances by their goalkeeper, Olivier Kwizera and that of striker Denis Sugira. The latter netted the qualification goal against Togo.

Zambia will clearly not be favorite as they lock horns with Morocco.

The defending champions had a very slow start before scoring 5 goals in the very last game. And it looks like the Lions are finally awake.