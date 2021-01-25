CHAN 2021: Cameroon, Mali go through to quarter-final

Cameroon has qualified for the quarter-finals of CHAN after a hard-fought match against Burkina Faso in Yaounde.

The central African country joins Mali who dominated Zimbabwe by 1-0 in Douala to qualify from group A.

The match was one that fans did not fail to watch in dedicated fan zones in various locations in the economic capital Douala.

Concentrated in front of a wide screen, each viewer prays for a goal for the lions, but nothing will help. The score remained blank till the end.

Cameroon however go through, thanks to Mali's full win over Zimbabwe. A performance on the field that the fans still appreciate in a country that's hosting the tournament.

"I feel happy for this qualification even if I had predicted better for this team, but otherwise I am happy because we passed". a fan at the Olympique Douala viewing center, Franck Ebelle says.

""The A prime lions are getting up to speed and it's going very well, we're qualified, it's essential, and the cup will stay in the country" Roger Fouda, another excited fan explains.

With Cameroon and Mali's qualification from group A for the quarterfinals, Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe get eliminated and go home.

Cameroon and Mali will however have to wait for the outcome of group B's games today to know who their opponents would be in the quarter finals.

Those matches are Congo vs Libya and Niger vs DRC.