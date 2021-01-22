Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

UN-Under Secretary General urges 'adaptation' on French troops in Sahel

UN-Under Secretary General urges 'adaptation' on French troops in Sahel
  -  
Copyright © africanews
ANNIE RISEMBERG/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Mali

The United Nations Under-Secretary General has insisted on the need to adapt, than cut down French troops in the Sahel.

Speaking to AFP in Bamako, Mali, Jean-Pierre Lacroix said "It's not a question of numbers, it's not a question of more or less, it's a question of permanent adaptation, and it's a work in progress."

Lacroix is visiting the West African nation to take stock of the peace efforts. He will also meet the transitional authorities put in place by the military after the August 2020 coup.

"If there are groups or elements of jihadist or terrorist groups that may be brought or encouraged or want to come to the negotiating table. Because negotiation is necessarily a partnership, it's necessarily something that presupposes at the very least the willingness to come to the negotiating table in the first place", Lacroix added.

France is considering reducing the number of its 5,100 strong anti-jihadist force in the Sahel. The UN-Under Secretary General is hoping that the new U.S administration will continue its support for peace operations to the crisis in the region.

The arrival of President Joe Biden has raised hope in the international community of the return of the United States to global affairs.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..