Rwanda locks down capital for the second time after surge in virus cases

Rwanda has imposed a 15-day lock down on its capital, Kigali, as the country battles a second wave of coronavirus cases that has resulted in "unprecedented deaths and transmission rates".

This is the capital's second lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The government had in March enacted a countrywide lockdown that lasted 45 days.

In a statement on Monday night , the government said all movements outside homes in the capital will require an approved permit from the police, except for essential service providers.

Travel between Kigali and other provinces and districts will not be permitted, except for essential services and tourism. Tourists must have Covid-19 negative certificates.

Public transport is also prohibited and all employees in public and private sector shall work from home except for those providing essential services.

Places of worship and learning institutions will also be closed.

The government has also increased the hours of a nationwide night-time curfew which will now start at 18:00 local time to 04:00.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the country. Officials said 61% of the new cases since the new year were recorded in Kigali.

The country has so far confirmed 11,259 cases and 146 deaths, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins university.