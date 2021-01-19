Nigeria-Benin: Buhari receives Talon, promises to continue working with neighbours

“Your neighbour’s survival is also your own", Nigeria's President Mohammadu Buhari tells visiting Benin Republic President”.

On Tuesday, Nigeria's Buhari met behind closed doors with President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic at the State House, Abuja and assured him and other west African neighbours of the importance of "Good neighbourliness".

The Nigerian president according to a statement promised to continue to work with neighbouring countries.

The statement said that Mr Talon, who last met with the Nigerian leader in June 2019, was in the villa to thank Mr Buhari for ordering the re-opening of Nigerian borders in December 2020.

Noting that the challenges of 2020 were huge, he stressed that the same challenges may remain in 2021, “and our relationship as neighbours must, therefore, remain cordial.”

Mr Buhari had in August 2019 ordered closure of Nigeria’s land borders to check smuggling of rice and other foodstuff as well as small arms and light weapons.

The president and the visiting Beninese leader are said to have also discussed security and bilateral matters as well as other sub-regional issues.