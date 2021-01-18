Welcome to Africanews

Senegal-born chef Mory Sacko named young chef of the year

Mory Sacko, Chef at Mosuke Restaurant   -  
By Jerry Fisayo-Bambi

Senegal

Mory Sacko, chef at Mosuke restaurant has been awarded one star and joint winner of the Young Chef Award.

The award was given by the 2021 Michelin Guide.

Sacko is known for his very accomplished style of cuisine which mixes African influences with its tropism for Japan, all against a background of French technical bases.

Sacko became a firm favourite during France's 11th season of Top Chef until he was surprisingly eliminated.

The 28-year-old was trained by Thierry Marx at the Mandarin Oriental and openned his first restaurant, Mosuke, in Paris.

"Thank you to my whole team, to my partner, who is part of the restaurant team and who has been with me since the beginning, to the whole team with whom we were motivated from the very beginning to do our utmost right away. I'm really thinking of them at the moment." he said after recieving the 2021 Michelin Guide Young Chef of the year award.

One of Top Chef France 2020’s iconic contestantsm Sacko grew up in France but was born in Kayem Senegal from Malian and Senegalese parents.

The Young Chef Award was this year given to two young talents: Coline Faulquier, 31, whose Signature restaurant in Marseille also earned its first star, and Mory Sacko, 28, head of MoSuKe restaurant in Paris.

