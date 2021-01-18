CHAN 2021: Morocco open title defence with 1-0 win over Togo

Morocco began their title defence with a 1-0 win over Togo on Monday.

Wydad Casablanca player Yahya Jabrane scored from the penalty spot at 27 minutes.

The game took place at the Reunification stadium in Douala, Cameroon's port city.

The Atlas Lions are one of the favorites to win the competition held in defiance of the coronavirus pandemic.

They won the 2018 edition hosted in Rabat.

Morocco are now top of Group C in which they are drawn alongside Togo and east African neighbors Rwanda and Uganda who played out a goalless draw in Monday's second fixture.

Morocco faces Rwanda on Friday, January 22, in the second round of the group stage, before playing against Uganda, on January 26.

Group D rivalry opens with Zambia taking on neighbors Tanzania on Tuesday while Guinea play Namibia in the second fixture of the day.

The sixth edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) is being played in Cameroon.