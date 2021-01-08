Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah is the Top Scorer in the Qatari League

Over 100 Goals Mark the Top Spot!

Celebrations were in order in Qatar for Baghdad Bounedjah after yesterday's eventful match.

The Algerian - who many consider one of the best players of the league scored 4 goals for his club, Al Sadd, against Al Sailiya

The 29-year-old athlete kicked off the goal-scoring some twenty minutes into the game before delivering two assists to South Korea's Nam Tae-Hee.

Football Bankai!

With ten minutes go and already leading 5-nil, Baghdad Bounedjah chose to rev up his engine - adding three more goals to the total score.

The first was well served by Spain's veteran Santi Cazorla.

The second was thanks to his skill as an experienced striker and the last one a well-driven counter-attack.

With 12 goals under his belt this season, Bounedjah is at the top of the Qatari league scoring charts ahead of his compatriot Youcef Belaili.

Last night's 8-nil success seals Al Sadd's leading position in the league.