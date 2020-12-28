Ronaldo's new hotel in Marrakech

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese star of Juventus Turin (D1 Italy), continues to invest in a variety of promising ventures, particularly that of the hotel industry. In February 2021, the player who had just won the Globe Soccer Awards as "Best Footballer of the Century" will open his first hotel in Marrakech by February.

He announced a postponement of the opening date of his architectural jewel ,"Pestana CR7," originally intended in Marrakech, Morocco this December. The news was welcomed by the fans of the Portuguese star Juvento Turin amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Last year in May, the Portuguese star visited the site for supervision and posted several pictures posing alongside his future employees.

The new hotel, in the heart of Menara's Gardens, situated on the new 'Avenue M,' needed 430 million dirham, more than 25,8 billion FCFA in investment to host famous people in the world of basketball, cinema and others.

The building has a surface area of 95,000 square meters. The 500-meter street contains 20,000 m2 commercial areas, 65 residences under the brand name M Residence, 88 Four Seasons apartments, the 174-room CR7, a 4,500 m2 business center and a luxurious clinic.

The newest Pestana CR7 Lifestyle hotels are designed for "Generation Y" clientele in search of a quiet paradise for work and leisure, with 174 rooms charged at 200 Euros (132,196 FCFA), two restaurants, a business center and a spa.