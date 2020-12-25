Niger's presidential hopeful, Bazoum, seeks for more support

Niger's presidential favourite, Mohamed Bazoum calls for "a great revolution in Africa"

Bazoum who is the former interior Minister and the right-hand man of outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou has been campaigning tirelessly to clich the top seat.

His remarks comes just a few hours to the presidential election on Sunday.

"We are going to have a great revolution in Africa, because, as happened in the United States a few years ago, we can bring to power someone from an ultra-minority community," Bazoum said.

Bazoum spoke candidly about his main agenda when he gets into power with youth employment and security at the top of his list.

"Our solution is to strengthen the internal security forces, we have a program to recruit young people from the region ... from Diffa at least. They have been trained.We believe that with people who will be truly operational and fully developed, we will have good results and reduce insecurity," he added.

Niger hopes to make history on Sunday when elections set it on course for its first-ever peaceful transition of power despite a raging Islamist insurgency and economic woes.