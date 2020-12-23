Welcome to Africanews

Olunga, Rising star in the Land of the Rising Sun

AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Japan

Kenya international Michael Olunga has been crowned MVP and Topscorer of the Japanese J-League on tuesday, at the annual Japan Soccer League awards ceremony.

"This season has been quite long. It was quite different from the previous ones, we had coronavirus. To have a consistent performance throughout the season is really something impressive. And I really thank all those who have supported me throughout the season", the Kenyan striker says_._

He had an outstanding season, scoring 28 goals scored in 32 games with his club, Kashiwa Reysol.

Michael Olunga, 26, is the third African to win the Golden Boot in the J-League after Cameroonian Patrick Mboma in 1997 and Nigerian Peter Utaka in 2016.

