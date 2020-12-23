Olunga, Rising star in the Land of the Rising Sun

Kenya international Michael Olunga has been crowned MVP and Topscorer of the Japanese J-League on tuesday, at the annual Japan Soccer League awards ceremony.

"This season has been quite long. It was quite different from the previous ones, we had coronavirus. To have a consistent performance throughout the season is really something impressive. And I really thank all those who have supported me throughout the season", the Kenyan striker says_._

He had an outstanding season, scoring 28 goals scored in 32 games with his club, Kashiwa Reysol.

Michael Olunga, 26, is the third African to win the Golden Boot in the J-League after Cameroonian Patrick Mboma in 1997 and Nigerian Peter Utaka in 2016.