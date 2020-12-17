Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

UN warns more than half of Yemenis to go hungry in 2021

UN warns more than half of Yemenis to go hungry in 2021
Yemenis carry relief supplies as they walk along a path after Shiite rebels, known as Houthis besieging the city of Taiz, Yemen   -  
Copyright © africanews
Abdulnasser Alseddik/ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Yemen

The United Nations warned that next year, “more than half of all Yemenis will go hungry,” with “five million people to be living just one step away from famine and about 50,000 people to live in famine like conditions.”

UN spokesperson Stehane Dujarric told reporters in New York on Wednesday (16 Dec) that the UN response plan Yemen “remains less than half funded.”

While the total plan calls for a bit more over 3 billion dollars, as of now, it is only 49 percent funded.

“The current level today is less than half as much as agencies received last year,” Dujarric said. “We're now helping only about 9 million people every month and that's down for a peak of 13 million in the earlier this year.”

Because of the protracted war, currently more than 80 percent of Yemenis need humanitarian assistance and protection.“Next year, more than half of all Yemenis will go hungry, and we expect 5 million people to be living just one step away from famine and about 50,000 people to live in famine like condition,” said Dujarric.

For the United Nations “preventing famine is top priority,” said the spokesperson and added “everyone must do everything they can to prevent famine from taking hold.”

Among the priorities, he listed “increasing humanitarian funding, supporting the economy through foreign exchange injections and pushing for an end to the violence.”

“The Secretary General has called on everyone to avoid any steps that could make the situation worse,” Dujarric said.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..