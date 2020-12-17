Lewandowski and Bronze named The Best of 2020 by FIFA

FIFA
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was named The Best FIFA men's player of the year while former Lyon defender Lucy Bronze picked up the women's award after the pair both won trebles with their respective clubs during the 2019/20 season.
Lewandowski won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and the Champions League with Bayern while Bronze matched that achievement after winning the French Division 1 Feminine league title, Coupe de France Feminine and the women's Champions League.
