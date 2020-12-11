Boxing: Anthony Joshua 'battle ready' for Pulev

A big night of boxing on Saturday as Anthony Joshua defends his heavyweight titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev.

It has been 12 months since Joshua’s avenged his defeat to Mexican-American Andy Ruiz on a rainy night in Saudi Arabia. The win restored the British heavy weight boxer with Nigerian roots, as a three-belt champion. He now looks to redeem his image fully as one of boxing’s most ferocious finishers.

The world heavyweight title clash takes place at Wembley's SSE Arena.

Millions of fans around the world will be following the fight and particularly for 31 year old Joshua, who will be getting a lot of virtual support from Nigeria where he is an idol just as much as he is in Britian.

For Pulev. this is a big chance to become his country's first world heavyweight champion. The 39 year old is however already a hero in Bulgaria. With one defeat on his resume, a knockout loss to Wladimir Klitschko in 2014, Pulev has gone on to become a formidable boxer.

Eight wins in a row, including a decision over Dereck Chisora and a knockout of ex-title challenger Samuel Peter stay glowing on his record.

Despite this, many still consider this a fight about Anthony Joshua rather than for Kubrat Pulev though the Bulgarian in a heated pre-match weigh-in exchange has promised to record an upset win.

"I'm amazing! I'm amazing! Tomorrow (Saturday) I will show you". Pulev told Joshua.