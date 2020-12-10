The MOBO Awards' Major Comeback Celebrates Music of Afro Origins

The MOBOs Came Back with an International BANG!

The MOBOs, an annual music award show based in the United Kingdom to honour global achievements in "music of black origin" of all styles — Including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, Afrobeats and all sorts of African music genres.

The organisation held its 23rd ceremony virtually on Wednesday by way of YouTube live in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hosts Maya Jama and Chunkz retained the dynamic essence of the culturally invigorating show — which was also broadcast on BBC.

Double wins at this year's award show for London rapper Nines who picked up the prestigious Album of The Year and Best Hip Hop Act accolades and also for Jamaican-British singer-songwriter Mahalia who received the awards for Best R&B/Soul and best Female artist.

Burna Boy won Best International Act and this year's Inspiration Award went to film director Steve McQueen, who paid tribute to the spirit of the MOBOs — which was set up in 1996 to recognise artists and diverse musical styles of Afro descent often overlooked by many mainstream award shows.

With performances by local artists such as Ms Banks, Headie One, M Huncho, Kojey Radical, Shaybo, Tiana Major9, Stylo G and Loski.

As well as musical presentations from international acts including black American H.E.R and Nigerian Davido and Tiwa Savage, this year's MOBO awards more than lived up to its reputation of showcasing authentic Afro talent.