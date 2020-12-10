Welcome to Africanews

Lakers star LeBron James named Athlete of the Year

By Jerry Fisayo-Bambi

USA

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been named TIME magazine's Athlete of the Year In recognition of what he has achieved both on and off the court.

He is the first player in NBA history to win the accolade with three different teams.

The 35-year-old James led the Lakers to a record-equalling 17th championship title in October but his recognition is for what he has achieved both on and off the court according to TIME.

Due to the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA was forced this year to manufacture a bubble in Orlando while allowing this year's season to finish.

The Lakers will open their 2020-21 NBA campaign against the LA Clippers on Dec. 22 and still will have no fans in attendance for home games in the upcoming season.

