Christmas has come early, thanks to Mariah Carey's magical Christmas Special. Mariah is known for helping others get into the holiday spirit. And with a challenging year due to covid-19, the singer is yet again doing just that.

"Last year, my song, 'All I Want for Christmas is You' kind of made this historic moment of getting to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200, which to me was so incredible because you're competing with all the newest artists, the biggest artists out there for that number one, that position. We started talking around February with the folks at Apple about doing a Christmas special. And thankfully, they were so able to help realize this dream of really doing something special and spectacular and not having it just be like, here's a regular concert, whatever. But like, during COVID, people made magic happen with this", Carey said.

The "All I Want For Christmas is You" magical special premiers Friday on Apple TV+ to cheer people up.

''I always loved Christmas. I always looked forward to it. And I talk about this in my book, but a lot of really bad things happened to me when I was growing up. And they were those memories where you have the dysfunctional family that comes and ruins the holiday. And then you have like it's not like it looks on TV. So now it is like it looks on TV and other screens everywhere because that's what we're doing. Because it really does. I was thinking as a kid, if I had to select one holiday, of course, I'm going with Christmas'', Carey added.

The Christmas special stars Mariah Carey, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermain Dupri, Misty Copeland and more.

Carey's nine-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, also join in the festivities.