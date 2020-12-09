Aubameyang fined by CAF for social media posts

The Confederation of African Football CAF has fned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang $10,000 for social media posts that it says tarnished the "honour and image" of the continental football governing body.

The Gabonese and Arsenal forward alongside his team-mates were stuck at the airport in the Gambia after arriving for a qualifying game and were not allowed to leave as officials argued over COVID-19 testing.

Aubameyang then posted pictures of players sleeping on the airport floor and wrote: "Nice job CAF, it's as if we were back in the 1990s."

CAF's disciplinary committee said the content was offensive and degrading.

It also fined Gambia's FA $100,000, half of which was suspended for 24 months admitting in a statement that Gambia were in the wrong.

It said: ‘The Gambian federation did not comply to the loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship values and rules of fair play concerning the reception of the Gabonese delegation.’